QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Capitalization Tops $340,824.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $340,824.00 and $394,770.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.01505221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

