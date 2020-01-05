Quantstamp Price Reaches $0.0096 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $52,665.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, DDEX, Binance and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, Gate.io, GOPAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

