RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

RANJY traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. 536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $30.77.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

