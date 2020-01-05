Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a positive rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.63.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.65. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 2.58. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $224.02.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,080. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

