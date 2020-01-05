Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Cut to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Renault stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $45.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

