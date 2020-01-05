Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Cut to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Renault stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $45.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30.
Renault Company Profile
Featured Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.