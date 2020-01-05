Robotina (ROX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $108,071.00

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Robotina has a total market capitalization of $13.29 million and $108,071.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robotina token can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Robotina has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Robotina alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00190295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.01504020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00123364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robotina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robotina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.