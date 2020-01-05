Rocket Pool Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00191165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.50 or 0.01519623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00122519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,642 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

