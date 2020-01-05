ROOBEE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $566,733.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 7% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $566,733.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,489,947 tokens. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

