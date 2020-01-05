Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $125.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $116.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $83.37 and a 1 year high of $117.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

