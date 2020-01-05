Roth Capital Raises Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target to $33.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $28.82 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

