Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

RBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Investec upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE:RBS opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

