Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $127.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth $202,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

