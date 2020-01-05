Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.06.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 92.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 124,048 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

