savedroid (SVD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $395.00

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, savedroid has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX. savedroid has a market capitalization of $368,594.00 and $395.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00039339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.98 or 0.05911255 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028732 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025527 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

savedroid (SVD) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796 . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

