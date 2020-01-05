Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Servicesource International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Servicesource International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Servicesource International in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Servicesource International has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Servicesource International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 87.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Servicesource International (SREV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.