SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of SGBAF opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. SES has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

