Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.10. OnTheMarket has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.88 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.