Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.10. OnTheMarket has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.88 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
