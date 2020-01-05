SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Declares Dividend of $0.50

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th.

Shares of SSNT stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

