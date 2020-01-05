Snetwork Market Cap Hits $2.38 Million (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Snetwork has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Snetwork token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and YunEx. Snetwork has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $651,687.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01528817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00122461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Snetwork

Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,523,502 tokens. The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html . The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io

Snetwork Token Trading

Snetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and YunEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

