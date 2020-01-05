Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Receives $26.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLGL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. 98,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,362. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

