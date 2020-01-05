Stealth Price Reaches $0.0651 on Top Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $8,249.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004201 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001276 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009065 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00059522 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,361,556 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

