Steem (STEEM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $276,312.00

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001660 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bittrex, GOPAX and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $43.81 million and approximately $276,312.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,411.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.90 or 0.03019775 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00639401 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020008 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000501 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000430 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 373,011,604 coins and its circulating supply is 356,037,510 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, RuDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

