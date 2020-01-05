Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after purchasing an additional 371,303 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 747,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 35,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

