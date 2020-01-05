Stifel Nicolaus Raises Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Price Target to $100.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.31. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

