Stifel Nicolaus Raises Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Price Target to $100.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of LNN stock opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.31. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.82.
Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Lindsay Company Profile
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.
Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.