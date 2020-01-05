Storj 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $492,902.00 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Storj has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, CoinTiger, Gate.io and Livecoin. Storj has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and approximately $492,902.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00190019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.01518385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00123033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storj

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Tidex, Liquid, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Binance, Livecoin, IDAX, Radar Relay, ABCC, OKEx, Liqui, IDEX, Upbit, Poloniex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.