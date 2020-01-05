SunTrust Banks Trims Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Target Price to $36.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trustmark currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $35.25.

TRMK stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 17.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 105.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 11.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

