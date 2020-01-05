SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $285.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $19.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $250.33 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $183.04 and a 1 year high of $259.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.36.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,328 shares of company stock worth $3,652,381. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.