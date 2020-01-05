Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. Synaptics posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synaptics to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,857. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Synaptics news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.