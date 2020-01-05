Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 289.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.29 ($3.81).

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

LON:TSCO traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 255.10 ($3.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,910,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.35.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

