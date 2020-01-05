TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.