The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TMG remained flat at $GBX 79 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 508,948 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.98. The Mission Group has a 1-year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.16).

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

