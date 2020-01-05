Time New Bank (TNB) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $684,739.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, CoinBene, Binance and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00190019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.01518385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00123033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, C2CX, BigONE, Bibox, OKEx, Huobi, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Binance, CoinBene and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

