Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CSFB downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.08.

TD stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.5605 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

