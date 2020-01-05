Traceability Chain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,233.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $6,233.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048240 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00353736 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013555 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003258 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014912 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

