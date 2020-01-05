TRONCLASSIC Price Up 129% Over Last 7 Days (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 675.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One TRONCLASSIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store. In the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded up 129% against the U.S. dollar. TRONCLASSIC has a market capitalization of $545,850.00 and $113.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00189743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.01500796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic . The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

