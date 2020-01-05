U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC., is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. Through the Company’s network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRTS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sol Khazani purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $27,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,950 shares of company stock worth $56,226. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 246,480 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

