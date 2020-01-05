UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €100.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SU. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.79 ($98.59).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of EPA SU opened at €92.82 ($107.93) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($88.77). The company’s fifty day moving average is €89.72 and its 200-day moving average is €81.11.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.