Ultiledger Price Reaches $0.0251 on Top Exchanges (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Ultiledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $948,028.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.01505221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,967,996 tokens. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.