UNI COIN (UNI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,890.00

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, UNI COIN has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. UNI COIN has a market capitalization of $72.54 million and $4,890.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNI COIN token can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00016129 BTC on major exchanges including OEX and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNI COIN

UNI COIN (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io . UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNI COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

