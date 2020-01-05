VeriME Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. VeriME has a market cap of $18,979.00 and $57.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene.

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

