Waltonchain Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and $3.99 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00005218 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Kucoin, Cobinhood and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.29 or 0.01838997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00066245 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,227,048 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance, Huobi, LATOKEN, OKEx, Bithumb, Coinnest, Allbit, HitBTC, COSS and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.