Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €280.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €295.00 ($343.02) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €280.75 ($326.45).

ADS stock opened at €291.95 ($339.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €281.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €275.81. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

