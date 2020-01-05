Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States."

Several other research firms have also commented on HCC. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 46.01% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $287.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

