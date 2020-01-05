WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,564.17 ($33.73).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMWH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,400 ($31.57)) on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of WH Smith stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,604 ($34.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,486.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) and a one year high of GBX 2,652 ($34.89). The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $17.20. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

In other WH Smith news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 13,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,272 ($29.89), for a total transaction of £298,699.84 ($392,922.70). Also, insider Simon Emeny bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,238 ($29.44) per share, for a total transaction of £44,760 ($58,879.24).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

