World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut World Fuel Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. World Fuel Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,185.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 23,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $930,319.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,233,601.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,652 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at $43,858,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 4,725.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 515,659 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,781,000 after purchasing an additional 465,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after purchasing an additional 393,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 163.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 338,017 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Fuel Services (INT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.