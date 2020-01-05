Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.41.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 27.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,904. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $102.03 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

