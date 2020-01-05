XGOX Price Tops $0.0000 (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. XGOX has a total market capitalization of $18,332.00 and $35.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XGOX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, XGOX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00056232 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00084109 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,464.04 or 1.00286988 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00056609 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

