Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce sales of $339.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.90 million to $347.00 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $402.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.86.

LFUS stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.01. 85,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,935. Littelfuse has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total transaction of $10,000,348.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 340,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,737,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,091. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 122.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,461,000 after buying an additional 402,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $22,865,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 29.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,185,000 after buying an additional 125,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 20.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,883,000 after buying an additional 115,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 68.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 205,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after buying an additional 83,757 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

