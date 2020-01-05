Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report sales of $2.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $11.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. 687,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,502. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $74.02. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -796.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

