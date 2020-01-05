Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post sales of $5.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.08 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.57 billion to $21.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.77 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.05.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,546,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,445,226,000 after purchasing an additional 318,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,384 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $730,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Union Pacific by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,908 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.98. 2,344,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,952. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $134.52 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

